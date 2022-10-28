Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) oral COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid is set to undergo a government-funded study in the U.S. to help develop diagnostic tests and treatments for patients suffering from long COVID, according to information published in a federal registry.

The Recover initiative is led by the National Institute of Health (NIH) with ~$1.2B in funding from the U.S. government.

Long COVID, estimated to impact 5 – 50% of those infected with COVID-19, is characterized by hundreds of different symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, and brain fog lasting more than three months.

According to data posted on the Clinicaltrials.gov website on Thursday, Paxlovid, available as a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets, will be part of a multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial that is designed to enroll 1,700 subjects aged 18 years and older.

The study supervised by Duke University Duke Clinical Research Institute is scheduled to run for a year starting from January 17, 2023.

In December 2021, the FDA authorized Paxlovid and the rival oral COVID-19 therapy molnupiravir developed by Merck (MRK) Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for those at risk of developing the severe form of the disease.