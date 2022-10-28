Greenlane prices ~$7.5M public offering

Oct. 28, 2022 8:39 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Man filling up bong with cannabis

vladans/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cannabis accessories company Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) priced a public offering of 8.4M units at $0.90 per unit.
  • Each unit consists of one class A share and two common warrants each exercisable for one class A share at $0.90 per share.
  • The common warrants are immediately exercisable and expire in seven years from the date of issuance.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$7.5M.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 1.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • GNLN shares were trading -46.72% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.