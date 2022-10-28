Greenlane prices ~$7.5M public offering
Oct. 28, 2022 8:39 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cannabis accessories company Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) priced a public offering of 8.4M units at $0.90 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one class A share and two common warrants each exercisable for one class A share at $0.90 per share.
- The common warrants are immediately exercisable and expire in seven years from the date of issuance.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$7.5M.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 1.
- The net proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes.
- GNLN shares were trading -46.72% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
