Cenntro commences shipments of LS200 van and cargo truck to European markets

Oct. 28, 2022 8:39 AM ETCenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) has commenced shipments of the Logistar 200 multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle to European markets, with over 170 vehicles sold and delivered to the local customers.
  • The LS200 is a multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle customized for transporting light goods in urban areas, and N-1 Class urban delivery vehicle specially designed for the EU market.
  • “Looking ahead, we will continue to ramp up sales, production, vehicle distribution and service infrastructure for the LS200 and our full EV portfolio." said said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro.

