Spark Power to sell Bullfrog Power for $35M

Oct. 28, 2022 8:40 AM ETSKPGFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Spark Power Group (OTCPK:SKPGF) wholly owned subsidiary, Spark Power Solutions has entered into a binding agreement with an arm's length buyer with respect to the sale by Spark Power of its Bullfrog Power business unit including its United States business carried on through Bullfrog Solutions USA and its subsidiary companies.
  • Total proceeds of up to $35M, includes an earnout of up to $3.5M, payable over a maximum of five years.
  • Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to reduce Spark Power's debt and fund working capital needs.
  • This strategic divestiture supports the company's renewed focus on its core business and will provide the necessary capital to support the growth strategy of its technical services and renewables segments.
  • Transaction is anticipated to close on or about November 15, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.