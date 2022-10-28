Spark Power to sell Bullfrog Power for $35M
Oct. 28, 2022 8:40 AM ETSKPGFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spark Power Group (OTCPK:SKPGF) wholly owned subsidiary, Spark Power Solutions has entered into a binding agreement with an arm's length buyer with respect to the sale by Spark Power of its Bullfrog Power business unit including its United States business carried on through Bullfrog Solutions USA and its subsidiary companies.
- Total proceeds of up to $35M, includes an earnout of up to $3.5M, payable over a maximum of five years.
- Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to reduce Spark Power's debt and fund working capital needs.
- This strategic divestiture supports the company's renewed focus on its core business and will provide the necessary capital to support the growth strategy of its technical services and renewables segments.
- Transaction is anticipated to close on or about November 15, 2022.
