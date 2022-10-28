Elon Musk wasted little time Friday expressing his thoughts on the future of Twitter.

In his first tweet since closing on his $44B acquisition of Twitter--and immediate firing of the company's top executives---Musk took to what is in effect his personal message board to declare, "Let the good time roll", complete with musical note emojis.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (SPACE) completed a six-month saga late Thursday when his deal to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share got the final approval. Almost as soon as the ink on the deal was dry, Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and two other top company executives.

Musk also showed his sentiment about where he at least initially sees Twitter headed when on Thursday he tweeted, "the bird is freed" in reference to Twitter's blue bird logo.

Twitter shares were suspended from trading on New York Stock Exchange effective Friday after closing at $53.70 a piece on Thursday.

Reports have circulated that Musk intends to lay off as much as 75% of Twitter's staff, but no details about widespread layoffs have been confirmed.

Musk is also said to be leaning toward taking the CEO role at Twitter for himself.