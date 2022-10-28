Honda selects Upstart Auto Retail as a digital retailing partner
Oct. 28, 2022 8:52 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has announced Upstart Auto Retail’s certification as a Honda Digital Solutions partner.
- As an HDS Digital Retailing solution, Upstart Auto Retail’s modern car buying software is now available to Honda dealers and customers nationwide.
- Upstart Auto Retail supports Honda’s commitment to helping Honda retailers improve relationships with customers and enrich the overall customer experience, while increasing sales and profitability.
- “Today’s customers do a lot of the car-buying process online before heading to the dealership, so Upstart Auto Retail gives them an intuitive mobile and web experience and seamless transitions to the showroom floor,” said Michia Rohrssen, GM of Upstart Auto Retail.
