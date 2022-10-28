Chinese fisher Pingtan gets Nasdaq minimum bid compliance notice

Oct. 28, 2022 2:53 PM ETPingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Fishing. Aerial view over a large fish farm with lots of fish enclosures.

Daniel Balakov

  • Chinese fishing company Pingtan Marine (NASDAQ:PMEon Friday said  it got a letter from the listing department of Nasdaq, saying company's shares for the last 30 consecutive business days from September 9, 2022 through October 24, 2022, were below the minimum bid price of $1.00 required for continued listing on Nasdaq.
  • Pingtan intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares between now and April 24, 2023, and is considering options to regain compliance with Nasdaq.
  • Nasdaq letter does not affect the PME's business operations, its SEC reporting requirements or contractual obligations.

