Canadian GDP seen expanding 0.4% in Q3
Oct. 28, 2022 8:53 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Canadian economy likely expanded by 0.1% in September from August of 2022, pointing to a 0.4% quarter-on-quarter growth rate for the GDP in the third quarter.
- Expansion in oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, and the public sector more than offset declines in construction activity. Regarding August, the GDP also expanded by 0.1%, above preliminary estimates of a stall.
- Growth was seen in 14 of the 20 industrial sectors, as higher output in services producing industries (0.3%) outweighed the decline in goods-producing industries (-0.3%).
- ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.
Comments