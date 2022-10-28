Gilead upgraded to overweight at Piper Sandler on future revenue growth

Oct. 28, 2022 9:03 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

  • Piper Sandler has upgraded Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to overweight from neutral saying that the shares are undervalued and it is a "defensive healthcare name with improved fundamentals."
  • The firm upped its price target to $96 from $79 (~37% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Do Kim said that "multiple roadblocks have cleared for Gilead's HIV and oncology franchises, providing greater visibility on future revenue growth."
  • Kim noted that the late-stage pipeline has lower clinical risk given that clinical holds on lenacapavir and magrolimab -- under development for, respectively, HIV, and lymphoma and multiple myeloma -- have been lifted, putting phase 3 development back on track.
  • He added that Trodelvy (sacituzumab) approval in third-line HR+/HER2- breast cancer, as well as Yescarta's (axicabtagene ciloleucel) success in second-line large B-cell lymphoma will "boost confidence in the oncology business to support future revenue growth."
  • Kim is also increasing his estimates for Gilead (GILD) given the company's Q3 2022 beassts and full-year raises.
