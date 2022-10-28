Compass hires Kalani Reelitz as CFO
Oct. 28, 2022 9:09 AM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Compass (NYSE:COMP) has appointed Kalani Reelitz as CFO, effective November 15, 2022.
- Reelitz joins Compass (COMP) after nearly 20 years of finance, business and operational experience across the real estate and retail industries, serving in several senior financial and business leadership roles at Cushman & Wakefield Americas including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
- As CFO, Reelitz will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial operations, including investor relations. He will be a key member of the executive management team and focus on building sustained profitability and free cash flow generation.
Comments