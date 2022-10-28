GigaMedia GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $1.58M
Oct. 28, 2022 9:25 AM ETGigaMedia Limited (GIGM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GigaMedia press release (NASDAQ:GIGM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Revenue of $1.58M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $39.6 million as of September 30, 2022, or $3.58 per share.
- "The inflation and worsening consumer sentiment is indeed posing a challenge to our digital entertainment business," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "and we will focus on cultivating long-term customer loyalty and improving our productivity. While the economic outlook may look bleak for the coming quarters, I am confident we can weather the storm and emerge stronger."
