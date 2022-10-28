GigaMedia GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $1.58M

Oct. 28, 2022 9:25 AM ETGigaMedia Limited (GIGM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • GigaMedia press release (NASDAQ:GIGM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.58M (+1.3% Y/Y).
  • GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $39.6 million as of September 30, 2022, or $3.58 per share.
  • "The inflation and worsening consumer sentiment is indeed posing a challenge to our digital entertainment business," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "and we will focus on cultivating long-term customer loyalty and improving our productivity. While the economic outlook may look bleak for the coming quarters, I am confident we can weather the storm and emerge stronger."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.