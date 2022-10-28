NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) +1.3% pre-market Friday after beating expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, and agreeing to acquire a portfolio of landfill gas-to-electric facilities from Energy Power Partners for $1.1B.

NextEra (NEE) posted a Q3 profit of $1.7B, or $0.86/share, compared with $447M, or $0.23/share, in the year-earlier, while operating revenue surged to $6.72B from $4.37B a year ago.

Florida Power & Light, NextEra's largest unit, reported net income of $1.07B on revenues of $5.08B, compared with earnings of $927M on revenues of $4.13B in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 revenues for NextEra Energy Resources, the company's clean energy business, totaled $1.65B, compared with $258 million in the prior-year period.

The company reaffirmed FY 2022 guidance for earnings $2.80-$2.90/share, in line with $2.88 analyst consensus estimate, and issued in-line guidance for FY 2023 for EPS of $2.98-$3.13 vs. $3.10 consensus

NextEra Energy's (NEE) stock price return shows a 17% YTD loss and an 11% decline during the past year.