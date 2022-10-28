NextEra Energy posts Q3 beat; buys $1.1B landfill gas-to-electric portfolio

Oct. 28, 2022 9:21 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)NEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Power lines and sunset landscape

Gargolas/iStock via Getty Images

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) +1.3% pre-market Friday after beating expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, and agreeing to acquire a portfolio of landfill gas-to-electric facilities from Energy Power Partners for $1.1B.

NextEra (NEE) posted a Q3 profit of $1.7B, or $0.86/share, compared with $447M, or $0.23/share, in the year-earlier, while operating revenue surged to $6.72B from $4.37B a year ago.

Florida Power & Light, NextEra's largest unit, reported net income of $1.07B on revenues of $5.08B, compared with earnings of $927M on revenues of $4.13B in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 revenues for NextEra Energy Resources, the company's clean energy business, totaled $1.65B, compared with $258 million in the prior-year period.

The company reaffirmed FY 2022 guidance for earnings $2.80-$2.90/share, in line with $2.88 analyst consensus estimate, and issued in-line guidance for FY 2023 for EPS of $2.98-$3.13 vs. $3.10 consensus

NextEra Energy's (NEE) stock price return shows a 17% YTD loss and an 11% decline during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.