New Mountain Finance prices $200M notes

Oct. 28, 2022 9:26 AM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) priced $200M 7.50% convertible notes due Oct. 15, 2025.
  • The investment company has entered into an agreement with accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers.
  • The offering is expected to close Nov. 2.
  • The notes can be converted into shares at an initial conversion rate of 70.4225 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, representing an initial conversion price of ~$14.20 per share.
  • The notes carry an interest of 7.50%, payable semi-annually in arrears on Apr. 15 and Oct. 15 of each year, commencing on Apr. 15, 2023.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used to launch a tender offer for an existing 5.75% convertible notes due 2023, repay other outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
Comments

