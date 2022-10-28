Aeglea BioTherapeutics upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo on pegtarviliase optimism

Oct. 28, 2022 9:30 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)TVTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Wells Fargo has upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to overweight from equal weight citing for upcoming data this quarter for homocystinuria candidate pegtarviliase.
  • The firm upped its price target to $2 from $1.50 (~251% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Shares are up 17% in premarket trading.
  • Analyst Yanan Zhu noted that pegtarviliase's once-weekly dosing is an important differentiator from competitor Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) pegtibatinase, also in development.
  • Both pegtarviliase and pegtibatinase are in phase 2.
  • Homocystinuria is an inherited condition characterized by the inability of the body to process amino acid proteins properly.
  • Zhu added that additional upside could come from company's Arginase 1 Deficiency program, which is focused on pegzilarginase, and is partnered with Immedica.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant rating views Aeglea (AGLE) as a hold with high marks for valuation and revisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.