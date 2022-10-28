Aeglea BioTherapeutics upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo on pegtarviliase optimism
Oct. 28, 2022 9:30 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)TVTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo has upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to overweight from equal weight citing for upcoming data this quarter for homocystinuria candidate pegtarviliase.
- The firm upped its price target to $2 from $1.50 (~251% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Shares are up 17% in premarket trading.
- Analyst Yanan Zhu noted that pegtarviliase's once-weekly dosing is an important differentiator from competitor Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) pegtibatinase, also in development.
- Both pegtarviliase and pegtibatinase are in phase 2.
- Homocystinuria is an inherited condition characterized by the inability of the body to process amino acid proteins properly.
- Zhu added that additional upside could come from company's Arginase 1 Deficiency program, which is focused on pegzilarginase, and is partnered with Immedica.
