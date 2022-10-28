Genmab files for approval of blood cancer drug in US, AbbVie gets review in EU
- Genmab (GMAB) on Friday said it filed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of subcutaneous epcoritamab to treat patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who have received two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) marketing authorization application (MAA) for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) to treat adult patients with R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- Genmab's biologics license application (BLA) and AbbVie's MAA were backed by data from a phase 2 trial called EPCORE.
- Earlier in the day, AbbVie reported its Q3 results and also raised its quarterly dividend.
