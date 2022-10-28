Michael Klein is looking for investors to support the combination of his boutique investment advisory firm with a portion of Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) investment bank, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The former Citigroup executive is aiming to complete a transaction by the middle of next year. Under the plan, Credit Suisse (CS) will spin off its capital markets and advisory business, using the CS First Boston brand, which would then merge with M Klein & Company, the people said.

While Credit Suisse (CS) intends to own a majority stake in the combined firm, Klein plans to acquire a substantial share of the company, the people told the FT. Klein, who is on Credit Suisse's board, would step down from that role and become CEO of the CS First Boston spinoff.

While Klein was reportedly involved in the Credit Suisse (CS) restructuring plan, the FT said the board had only presented the plan to him days before the plan was announced.

Credit Suisse (CS) ADSs have risen 3.1% in Friday premarket trading after sinking 20% on Thursday, when the company announced its restructuring plan, including the issuance of new shares.