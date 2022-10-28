W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on Friday rose 4.5% by 9:48 a.m. ET after the industrial supplier reported higher profit and revenue in Q3. The company said sales volume growth and higher prices for its products offset the effects of a more valuable U.S. dollar.

Its profit rose 43% from a year earlier to $426 million, while diluted EPS advanced 46% to $8.27 a share, beating Wall Street’s average estimate of $7.25.

Revenue climbed 17% from a year earlier to $3.94 billion, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $3.87 billion. Sales rose about 20% on a constant-currency and daily basis. The dollar’s value has risen compared with other currencies this year, weighing on the results of companies that sell products overseas.

Outlook and Buybacks

Grainger also raised its full-year earnings guidance and narrowed its estimate for sales growth.

The company expects 2022 earnings of $29.10 to $29.70 a share, up from prior guidance of $27.25 to $28.75 a share. The company lifted the lower end of sales guidance by $100 million for a new range of $15.1 billion to $15.2 billion.

Grainger estimated it will buy back $600 million to $625 million in stock, compared with a prior forecast of $600 million to $700 million.

Grainger this year has gained 9.8%, contrasting with a 20% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500).