RocketFuel Blockchain's prelim Q2 results show sequential growth

Oct. 28, 2022 2:53 PM ETRKFLBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB:RKFL) on Friday said the number of e-commerce transactions that the company processed increased 840% in Q2 over Q1.
  • "During the quarter, more and more partners’ merchants went live and ramped their acceptance of crypto payments using our e-commerce solution. Additionally, we’re excited that early adopters have validated our second product and revenue stream: B2B cross border remittance.” - CEO Peter Jensen
  • Beginning June FY2023, RKFL generated >$1M in transaction volume in final tests of its new B2B cross border remittance product and a final version of the product is planned for release later this year.

