Omnicom creates chief strategy officer role

Oct. 28, 2022 9:43 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Omnicom And Publicis CEO"s Visit NYSE After Merger Announcement

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) has tapped Alex Hesz to cover the newly created role of chief strategy officer.
  • That move is effective Nov. 1.
  • Hesz will work closely with Omnicom leadership on strategic priorities and enterprise-level clients, the company says.
  • He previously served as group chief strategy officer for adam&eve - which he joined when the agency was a small London start-up - as well as chief strategy officer of DDB Worldwide.
  • He's managed clients ranging from Google to Volkswagen, Mars, Facebook, Virgin Media and Unilever.

