Omnicom creates chief strategy officer role
Oct. 28, 2022 9:43 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) has tapped Alex Hesz to cover the newly created role of chief strategy officer.
- That move is effective Nov. 1.
- Hesz will work closely with Omnicom leadership on strategic priorities and enterprise-level clients, the company says.
- He previously served as group chief strategy officer for adam&eve - which he joined when the agency was a small London start-up - as well as chief strategy officer of DDB Worldwide.
- He's managed clients ranging from Google to Volkswagen, Mars, Facebook, Virgin Media and Unilever.
