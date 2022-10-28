Geron draws Outperform rating at Wedbush on prospects for blood disease therapy

Oct. 28, 2022 9:55 AM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) traded higher Friday morning after Wedbush Securities launched its coverage with an Outperform recommendation citing the company’s only product candidate, imetelstat.
  • Geron (GERN) is advancing the telomerase inhibitor targeting multiple blood disorders, including lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LRMDS) and myelofibrosis (MF).
  • Noting Phase 2 data supporting its sustained efficacy across all patient subgroups, the analysts led by Robert Driscoll argue that imetelstat compares favorably to luspatacept (Reblozyl), a blood disorder therapy developed by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).
  • Given the biomarker data and a similar design, the analysts expect positive early data for the candidate from an ongoing Phase 3 trial in early 2023, arguing that it will allow for approval and initial rollout in 1H 2024 for a sizable end market.
  • The team, issuing a $5 per share target on the stock, noted that an interim readout for imetelstat expected in 2024 from an ongoing late-stage trial in relapsed/refractory MF could add further upside for the stock.
  • Geron (GERN) has remained a favorite on Wall Street with no Neutral or Sell rating and six buy ratings.

