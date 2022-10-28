ON Semiconductor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 10:03 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments