Consumer sentiment ticks up from September, inflation expectations stay elevated
- October University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final): 59.9 vs. 59.8 consensus and 59.8 prior estimate and 58.6 in September. That's just 10 points above the record low reached in June.
- Expectations: 56.2 vs. 56.2 prior estimate and 58.0 in September.
- Current conditions: 65.6 vs. 65.3 prior estimate and 59.7 in September.
- Year-ahead inflation expectations: 5.0% vs. 5.1% previously.
- Five-year inflation expectations of 2.90% was flat from 2.90% prior.
- "Given consumers' ongoing unease over the economy, most notably this month among higher-income consumers, any continued weakening in incomes or wealth could lead to further pullbacks in spending that would reinforce other risks of recession," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
- "Uncertainty over inflation expectations remains elevated, indicating that inflation expectations are likely to remain unstable in the months ahead," Hsu added.
- Earlier, consumer inflation of 6.2% Y/Y in September eases slightly more than expected.
