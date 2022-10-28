Consumer sentiment ticks up from September, inflation expectations stay elevated

Oct. 28, 2022 10:04 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • October University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final): 59.9 vs. 59.8 consensus and 59.8 prior estimate and 58.6 in September. That's just 10 points above the record low reached in June.
  • Expectations: 56.2 vs. 56.2 prior estimate and 58.0 in September.
  • Current conditions: 65.6 vs. 65.3 prior estimate and 59.7 in September.
  • Year-ahead inflation expectations: 5.0% vs. 5.1% previously.
  • Five-year inflation expectations of 2.90% was flat from 2.90% prior.
  • "Given consumers' ongoing unease over the economy, most notably this month among higher-income consumers, any continued weakening in incomes or wealth could lead to further pullbacks in spending that would reinforce other risks of recession," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
  • "Uncertainty over inflation expectations remains elevated, indicating that inflation expectations are likely to remain unstable in the months ahead," Hsu added.
  • Earlier, consumer inflation of 6.2% Y/Y in September eases slightly more than expected.

