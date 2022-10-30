NXP Semiconductors Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.66 (+91.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (+19.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- After topping the consensus mark in Q2, the company provided Q3 Guidance of revenue in the range of $3.35B-$3.5B; Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin of 57.3% to 58.3%; and Non-GAAP Operating margin of 35.5% to 36.7%.
Comments