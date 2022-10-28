Howmet Aerospace Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HWM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
