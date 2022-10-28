Public Service Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 10:21 AM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
