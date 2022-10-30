Hologic Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $861.68M (-34.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOLX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
