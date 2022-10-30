Avis Budget Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $14.64 (+36.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.54B (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
