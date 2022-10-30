Ryman Hospitality Properties Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.71 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $444.92M (+45.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RHP has beaten FFO estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments