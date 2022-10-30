Trex Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-78.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.79M (-42.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TREX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.
Comments