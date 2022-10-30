Lattice Semiconductor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETLattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.27M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LSCC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
