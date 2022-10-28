Civitas Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.52 (+96.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $877.95M (+362.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIVI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
