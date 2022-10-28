Varonis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.4M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRNS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments