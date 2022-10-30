IMAX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.39M (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IMAX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
Comments