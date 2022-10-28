Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shed ~11% on Friday morning after the life sciences company lowered its full-year guidance despite recording better-than-expected financials for Q3 2022.

The company's net sales exceeded previous projections to reach $1.9B with ~1% YoY growth during the period driven by ~8% YoY and ~12% YoY growth in the U.S. and Europe, where net sales stood at $1.1B and $595.1M, respectively.

While the adjusted EBITDA rose ~7% YoY to $384.0M as adj. EBITDA margin climbed over 100bps to reach ~21%, the adj. net leverage slipped from 3.9x at the end of the previous quarter to 3.6x, in line with the 2X - 4X target.

"Looking ahead, we expect continued strength in our core business, despite some near-term headwinds," Chief Executive Michael Stubblefield remarked.

The company has lowered its full-year outlook for organic growth and adjusted EPS to 2.5% - 3.0% and $1.38 – $1.40 from mid-single digit growth and $1.43 to $1.49 per share forecast outlined during the Q2 2022 earnings call, respectively.

Meanwhile, Wall Street expects Avantor (AVTR) to record $1.43 per share earnings for the year.