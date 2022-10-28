Rambus Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+1266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.9M (+73.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMBS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments