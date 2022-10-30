Flowserve Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $868.17M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
