Sonoco Products Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+52.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+34.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments