Credit Acceptance Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $12.93 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.07M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
