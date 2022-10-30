Boise Cascade Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.13 (+78.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BCC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
