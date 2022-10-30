Insperity Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
