Investors are net buyers of fund assets for the first week in five
For the first week in five, the financial community found themselves to be net buyers of fund assets which include both ETFs and conventional funds as they attracted $7.1B to the space according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.
For the week, equity funds pulled in $7.8B and money market funds attracted $1.4B. At the same time, tax-exempt funds gave back $1.8B while taxable bond funds posted outflows of $315M.
Exchange traded equity-based funds garnered $15.8B on the trading week and were led by the benchmark tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV). SPY pulled in $3.4B while IVV took in $2.1B.
Switching gears and investors observed that the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) lost the most capital and was followed by the iShares: Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV). ESGU retracted $1.5B and HDV gave back $1.2B.
On a fixed income ETF scale, the segment experienced inflows of $7B. At the helm was the iShares: MBS ETF (MBB) and iShares: 0-5 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (SHYG) as they pulled in $1.9B and $1.7B respectively.
The funds that watched the most cash exit the door were the iShares: US Treasury Bond (GOVT) at -$3.5B and the iShares: TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) at -$1.2B.
In other ETF inflow related news, actively managed exchange traded funds attracted more than $8B in the month of September.
