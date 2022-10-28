For the first week in five, the financial community found themselves to be net buyers of fund assets which include both ETFs and conventional funds as they attracted $7.1B to the space according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.

For the week, equity funds pulled in $7.8B and money market funds attracted $1.4B. At the same time, tax-exempt funds gave back $1.8B while taxable bond funds posted outflows of $315M.

Exchange traded equity-based funds garnered $15.8B on the trading week and were led by the benchmark tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV). SPY pulled in $3.4B while IVV took in $2.1B.

Switching gears and investors observed that the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) lost the most capital and was followed by the iShares: Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV). ESGU retracted $1.5B and HDV gave back $1.2B.

On a fixed income ETF scale, the segment experienced inflows of $7B. At the helm was the iShares: MBS ETF (MBB) and iShares: 0-5 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (SHYG) as they pulled in $1.9B and $1.7B respectively.

The funds that watched the most cash exit the door were the iShares: US Treasury Bond (GOVT) at -$3.5B and the iShares: TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) at -$1.2B.

In other ETF inflow related news, actively managed exchange traded funds attracted more than $8B in the month of September.