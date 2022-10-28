Imago initiated at outperform at Wedbush on myeloproliferative neoplasms candidate
Oct. 28, 2022 10:52 AM ETImago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Wedbush has initiated Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) with an outperform rating saying that its candidate bomedemstat could transform the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms.
- The firm has a $25 price target (~51% upside based on Thursday's close)
- Analyst Robert Driscoll said that bomedemstat has demonstrated strong efficacy in a phase 2 study of essential thrombocythemia patients "that we believe supports a planned pivotal study."
- Bomedemstat is in phase 2 for essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. A phase 2 trial is enrolling for polycythemia vera.
- He added that the candidate's mechanism of action and safety could appeal to patients who do not find success with JAK inhibitors.
- Myeloproliferative neoplasms are a group of diseases in which the bone marrow makes too many red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Imago (IMGO) as a hold with high marks for growth and revisions.
