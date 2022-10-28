Imago initiated at outperform at Wedbush on myeloproliferative neoplasms candidate

Oct. 28, 2022 10:52 AM ETImago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York City with New York Stock Exchange background.

lucky-photographer

  • Wedbush has initiated Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) with an outperform rating saying that its candidate bomedemstat could transform the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms.
  • The firm has a $25 price target (~51% upside based on Thursday's close)
  • Analyst Robert Driscoll said that bomedemstat has demonstrated strong efficacy in a phase 2 study of essential thrombocythemia patients "that we believe supports a planned pivotal study."
  • Bomedemstat is in phase 2 for essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. A phase 2 trial is enrolling for polycythemia vera.
  • He added that the candidate's mechanism of action and safety could appeal to patients who do not find success with JAK inhibitors.
  • Myeloproliferative neoplasms are a group of diseases in which the bone marrow makes too many red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Imago (IMGO) as a hold with high marks for growth and revisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.