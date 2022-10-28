Web3 giant Binance confirms $500M equity stake in Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Oct. 28, 2022 11:05 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), BTC-USD, ETH-USDORCLBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments

Elon Musk Visits Germany

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, confirmed Thursday its $500M equity investment in Elon Musk's $44B acquisition of social media platform Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

“Our intern says we wired the $500 million 2 days ago, probably just as I was being asked about Elon/Twitter," Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao wrote in a Twitter post.

That commitment was first disclosed in May, as reported by Bloomberg, as part of Binance's vision to merge social media with web3, a decentralized version of the internet developed around blockchains.

Other major investors that backed Musk's Twitter (TWTR) deal with $7.1B in financing included Oracle (ORCL) Cofounder Larry Ellison and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, a majority stakeholder of Twitter.

Binance did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.

The Binance stake comes at a time when prices of digital tokens like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) have changed hands at depressed levels since the beginning of 2022, dropping around 70% from their November 2021 peaks. Nevertheless, Binance appears to be weathering the storm as it continues to expand its crypto and web3 businesses. The company recently opened a $500M fund to offer lending to support bitcoin miners.

Earlier, Twitter's execs fired; Musk reportedly plans to take CEO role.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.