Cohu rallies 15% on Q3 estimates beat, provides Q4 guidance
Oct. 28, 2022 11:12 AM ETCOHUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cohu (COHU) jumps 14.8% as the Co. delivered gross margin expansion and stronger than anticipated profitability in the Q3 driven by Cohu’s recurring business and differentiated products.
- Gross margin in Q3 was 47.5%, about 100 bps higher than guidance driven by Cohu's recurring business and differentiated products.
- Non-GAAP operating income was 22.1% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA was strong at 24.5%
- FCF was ~16.7% of revenue in the Q3 delivering strong cash generation in line with the model.
- Estimated test cell utilization came down 2 points Q/Q to about 82%, reflecting known ongoing softness in mobility and consumer end markets, but also moderating conditions in the automotive and the industrial markets.
- The Co.’s Board of Directors approved a $70M increase in the Co.’s share repurchase program that was first announced October 28, 2021.
- Under this program, through Q3 2022, Cohu has repurchased 1.56M shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $45.4M.
- "With ~23,700 active systems supported worldwide, and over 87% service contract annual renewal rate, Cohu’s recurring business provides resilient revenue and profitability through industry cycles.” said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue to be between $180-$198M vs. consensus of $189.65M .
- Gross margin is forecasted to be ~47% better than the financial target model, but down 50 bps Q/Q due to lower sales volume and mix.
- Adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of guidance to be ~21%.
- Q3 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
- Previously: Cohu Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.06, revenue of $206.69M beats by $1.41M (Oct. 27)
Comments