Global Payments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 11:41 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.48 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.
