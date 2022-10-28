Arista Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 11:42 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Arista (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-64.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+41.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments