Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.34B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
