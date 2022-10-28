Catalyst watch: FOMC jitters, Starbucks and Pfizer earnings, Boeing and AMD events

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Read more about the events that may impact stock prices next week.

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.

Monday - October 31

Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and Avis Budget Group (CAR). Options trading is implying big share price move for IMAX (IMAX) when it reports.

All day - The two-day Gabelli 46th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium begins on October 31 with a lineup promised to run the cradle-to-grave life cycle within the automotive ecosystem. Some of the more interesting presenters on watch for potential share price jolts include Wallbox NV (WBX), Dana Inc. (DAN), AutoNation (AN) and CarParts.com.

8:00 a.m. Wolfspeed (WOLF) will host an Investor Day event. Wolfspeed's executive leadership team will provide an update on the business and the company's long-term outlook. Shares of Wolfspeed tumbled last year after the same event.

8:30 a.m. Criteo (CRTO) will hold its rescheduled Investor Day. The company said it will provide an update on its mid-term financial outlook and make the Criteo's executive leadership team available for a question-and-answer session.

Tuesday - November 1

Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), BP (BP), Uber (UBER) and Airbnb (ABNB). Options trading is implying big share price moves for TuSimple (TSP) and Chegg (CHGG) when they report.

All day - Watch Chinese automakers Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV) with updates on September deliveries due in. The Chinese EV stocks have seen large share price swings the last few times the deliveries reports hit.

All day - The three-day LA Blockchain Summit begins with the cryptocurrency world looking for a spark. Notable speakers include MicroStrategy's (MSTR) Michael Saylor, SkyBridge Partners Anthony Scaramucci and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

M&A watch - The walk date for Dupont's (DD) purchase of Rogers (ROG) hits. While the deal is likely go past the closing deadline with Chinese approval still needed, Dupont and Rogers are said to remain committed to the transaction. Shareholders with Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) vote on the Rio tinto buyout.

8:30 a.m. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors with presentations from top exec and a panel discussion with key opinion leaders in the fields of mastocytosis, allergy and immunology.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors with presentations from top exec and a panel discussion with key opinion leaders in the fields of mastocytosis, allergy and immunology. 9:00 a.m. Ocugen (OCGN) will host an in-person Research & Development Day.

Wednesday - November 2

Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Qualcomm (QCOM), CVS Health (CVS), Booking Holding (BKNG), and Humana (HUM). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Tupperware Brands (TUP) and Fastly (FSLY).

12:30 p.m. SpartanNash (SPTN) will host its Investor Day. The SpartanNash executive team will present more details about the company's Winning Recipe initiative and long-term financial targets.

10:30 a.m. Boeing Company (BA) will hold a key investor conference by webcast. Senior management team will discuss strategic priorities, business updates, and financial objectives.

2:00 p.m. The FOMC will release its statement on interest rate and monetary policy. The Fed's policy-making committee is anticipated to raise rates by 75 basis points.

The FOMC will release its statement on interest rate and monetary policy. The Fed's policy-making committee is anticipated to raise rates by 75 basis points. 2:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a highly-anticipated press conference.

Thursday - November 3

Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include ConocoPhillips (COP), Amgen (AMGN), Paypal (PYPL), Starbucks (SBUX), and Moderna (MRNA). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Nikola (NKLA) and LendingTree (TREE) when they report.

10:00 a.m. The National Retail Federation will hold a media call to release its forecast for 2022 holiday retail sales. The NRF forecast will be another key data point for investors sizing up Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Walmart (WMT) following the Amazon (AMZN) guidance shocker.

1:30 p.m. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) will hold a virtual Investor Day to follow its Q3 earnings release.

4:00 p.m. AMD (AMD) will hold a livestream event with the tagline "together we advancegaming." The chipmaker plans to unveil the next generation of AMD Radeon graphics and provide details on the new high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture.

Friday - November 4