Herbalife Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (-9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments