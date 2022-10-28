Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -7.7% in Friday's trading, adding to Thursday's 5% drop that followed the miner's Q3 GAAP loss and the sale of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project, which triggered a C$952M impairment charge.

Teck (TECK) raised its construction cost estimate for the Quebrada Blanca phase 2 copper project in Chile by at least $500M, now expecting QB2 to cost $7.4B-$7.75B, up from guidance earlier this year of $6.9B-$7B.

In its earnings conference call, the company cited current foreign exchange assumptions, as well as cost pressures relating to weather and subsurface conditions, as the main reasons behind the higher estimate.

At least four analysts downgraded Teck Resources (TECK) shares, including BMO Capital's Jackie Przybylowski, who cut the rating to Market Perform from Outperform, saying investors are looking past Q3's "strong earnings result" and turning "towards negative longer-term commentary."

The "good news" of the Fort Hills stake sale "likely offset the negative impact from the guidance revisions announced at the same time," the analyst said, according to Bloomberg.

Teck's (TECK) "regular misses have frustrated investors," Citi analyst Alexander Hacking said, cutting shares to Neutral from Buy, saying the Fort Hills sale catalyst has been achieved and free cash flow "inflection is pushed out" due to capital spending overruns.

Canaccord Genuity cut shares to Hold from Buy, and TD Securities trimmed the stock to Buy from Action List Buy.

Teck Resources (TECK) is a buy at less than 7x 2023 earnings, "with capex coming down, production rising and further tailwinds from energy and zinc," Seeking Profits writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.